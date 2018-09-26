NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a June 26 bomb threat case that led to three Newport News courthouses being evacuated, officials said.

An investigation by Newport News Sheriff's Office found that Da’Quan S. Burrell made the threatening call to the courthouse around 10:52 a.m. on June 26, a news release said.

The buildings were evacuated and each courthouse was searched. No devices were found.

An investigation led deputies to an apartment in Newport News where Burrell was taken into custody without incident on Monday, officials said.

Burrell is facing a felony charge of threaten to bomb/burn.

Investigators were able to determine that Burrell had a court hearing on the day the threatening call was made.

"We will use all available resources to find anyone who tries to impede the justice system, whether through witness intimidation or by disrupting court proceedings," Sheriff Gabe Morgan said in a news release.

"The public should have a high level of confidence in the justice system's ability to not only arrest but also to ensure they have their day in court without disruption of those proceedings."

