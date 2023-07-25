Man arrested in connection to Newport News homicide on Old Oyster Point Road

30-year-old Maurice Friday is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges related to the July 15 homicide.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of Jeremy Hutchins that happened on July 15.

30-year-old Maurice Friday is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and grand larceny of a firearm.

According to police, the shooting happened around 8:58 p.m. on Old Oyster Point Road, close to I-64.