NEWPORT NEWS, Va., (WVEC) -- A man was charged with carjacking and is accused of robbing a man and taking his vehicle Tuesday, an official said.

Around 6:55 p.m., officers were called to the 12000 block of Jefferson Avenue to a report of a robbery, a news release said.

An 18-year-old Newport News man told police a suspect pointed a firearm at him and forced him to drive to a different location.

The man demanded money from the victim who did not have cash on him. The man forced the victim to drive to his bank's ATM.

The release said that is where the victim fled on foot and called police.

A police investigation identified Michael Byrd as the suspect.

Byrd was arrested and charged with abduction by force, intimidation or deception, carjacking, two counts of firearm use in the commission of a felony.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC