Man charged with malicious wounding in connection with shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police charged a 37-year-old man with malicious wounding in connection with a shooting Thursday that left one person hurt.

Corey Harris is also charged with Maliciously Shoot/Throw into Occupied Building, Burglary, Intentional Damage, and Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Police were called to a shooting in the 900 block of Monitor Court. That's off of Big Bethel Road.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injury is not considered life-threatening.