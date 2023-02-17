Man convicted of second-degree murder of NNPD officer to represent himself in court

In the courtroom on Friday, Green requested a post-trial hearing and all of the transcripts used in the trial for his own personal review.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The man arrested for a January 2020 traffic stop that killed Newport News Officer Katie Thyne has filed post-trial motions to represent himself in future proceedings.

Green's charges came after Officer Thyne responded to a call in January 2020 about two people smoking marijuana in a car near the Monitor Merrimac overlook.

She and another police officer found Green and a woman in the car.

Body camera video played in court showed the officers repeatedly asking, and then ordering Green to get out of the car. In the video, the officers tried to pull him out of the vehicle when he did not move.

Shortly after, the car took off. But the vehicle dragged Thyne along with it, and she died after the car crashed into a tree.

Green and his defense argued back in November that he had only wanted to get away from the officers. Green, who had prior felony convictions, also had a gun in the car when the incident happened.

Prosecutors had argued Green knew Thyne was next to the car as he drove away, and his actions led to her death.