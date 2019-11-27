NEWPORT NEWS, Va. —

Police said a man died after someone shot him early Wednesday morning in the East End of Newport News.

Around 3:50 a.m., officers were on their way to the 1400 block of 24th Street. They received a call about someone tampering with vehicles in the area.

Before they got there, they got a report there were gunshots near the location.

When the police arrived, they found a 48-year-old man who had been shot. He died a short time after that.

Police said the victim saw someone messing with his vehicle. He went outside to confront the person and was shot.

Tamera Lynch said she drove to the scene to make sure the victim wasn't her former husband.

“I’m devastated, I’m shocked,” she said.

Neighbors tell us it's a quiet street with kids who live at the end of the block.

Stanley Montgomery lives three doors down from where the shooting happened.

"This is a dead-end street. It’s quiet and there’s no problems on the street that I know of, until I looked out (outside) early this morning,” he said.

He told 13News Now he woke up to the gunshots and said it “sounded like little firecrackers, about seven of them. Pop, pop, pop pop, pop pop, pop pop.”

Antonio Mirana is Montgomery's roommate.

“It’s just sad, really sad," Mirana said.

"With the holidays here and someone lost their life, once again during the holidays.”