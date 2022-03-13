Man dies after crash in Newport News

The vehicle had crashed into a sound barrier wall and caught on fire.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating after a crash left a man dead on March 13.

A release from the Newport News Police Department says they received the call at 10:47 a.m. that a car had crashed and was on fire.

The scene was found at Hornsby Lane and Delegate Boulevard. The vehicle had struck a sound barrier wall and caught on fire.

The driver of the vehicle was the only one in the car, and he died at the scene.

Hornsby Lane was shut down until shortly after noon.