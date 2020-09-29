Man dies following motorcycle crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police identified the man who died in a crash near the intersection of J. Clyde Morris and Warwick Boulevards on Monday.
Officers were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash just before 8 p.m.
When they arrived, police found Nathan Faison, 28, with serious injuries. He was sent to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Investigators said Faison was driving his motorcycle when he lost control and hit a curb. They do believe speed played a part in the crash.