Police investigating fatal shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One man is dead after being shot in Newport News on Saturday night.

The Newport News Police Department said it responded to gunshots fired at the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 23, around 9 p.m.

When officers got on the scene they found a man suffering gunshot wounds. Officers said he was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m.