Man dies in hospital after car crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said the driver of a car that crashed Monday morning died in the hospital Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened shortly before 8:20 a.m. in the area of 55th Street and Warwick Boulevard. When officers go they found 20-year-old Mark Anthony Maxwell Anderson of Norfolk inside the car.

Medics took him to the hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries. Hours later, Anderson had died.