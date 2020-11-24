Man dies in hospital after car crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said the driver of a car that crashed Monday morning died in the hospital Monday afternoon.
The wreck happened shortly before 8:20 a.m. in the area of 55th Street and Warwick Boulevard. When officers go they found 20-year-old Mark Anthony Maxwell Anderson of Norfolk inside the car.
Medics took him to the hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries. Hours later, Anderson had died.
By Tuesday morning, police had not said if they knew what led to the wreck.