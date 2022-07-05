Man dies after shooting on J Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News

This comes less than 12 hours after two separate shootings that left five people injured in the city, with two of those victims in critical condition.

At least one person has died after a shooting Tuesday morning in Newport News.

According to dispatch, officers got the call to respond to the 600 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard at 6:45 a.m. That's at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue.

A spokeswoman for the Newport News Police Department confirmed that a man was found who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.

His name hasn't been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

