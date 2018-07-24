NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A Boston man was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison for his role in a 2009 murder in Newport News.

Joseph James Cain Benson, 36, was convicted following a jury trial on April 17, along with co-defendants Mark Xavier Wallace of Williamsburg and Bryan Lamar Brown, of Newport News, for their respective roles in the 2009 murder of Louis Joseph Jr., in Newport News.

Joseph was beaten and shot multiple times at his home in Denbigh, according to court documents. At the time of the incident, he was babysitting a five-year-old child. Benson and another person traveled from Boston to Williamsburg to commit the home invasion to get money and drugs.

Brown transported the co-defendants to Joseph’s house, and also supplied the two firearms to commit the murder. Benson and at least one other man entered the home of Joseph, beat him and shot him multiple times during the robbery.

Brown was sentenced to 45 years in prison on July 19. Wallace is scheduled for sentencing on August 6.

