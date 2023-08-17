Man found suffering from gunshot wound in Newport News parking lot, dies in hospital shortly after

At around 10:30 pm Wednesday, police responded to a report of gunshots on Heritage Way. The man they found was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting took place Wednesday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots on Heritage Way near Warwick Boulevard.

When they arrived they found a man in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.