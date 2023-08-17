Man found suffering from gunshot wound in Newport News parking lot, dies in hospital shortly after

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting took place Wednesday night.
At around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots on Heritage Way near Warwick Boulevard.
When they arrived they found a man in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.
The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that may help investigators, you can call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.