NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt on Sunday morning.

Police responded around 4 a.m. to the 5000 block of Jefferson Avenue to shots fired in the area.

Officers found a 23-year-old man in the 4500 block of Madison Avenue who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower body, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital and his injury isn't considered life-threatening.

Newport News police are still investigating the shooting and have no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or report a tip online at P3Tips.com.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.