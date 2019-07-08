NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is hurt after another person shot him while walking in Newport News early Wednesday morning.

The call of a shooting came in around 1:10 a.m. in the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road, police said.

Officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound not considered life-threatening.

He was taken to the hospital by medics.

Police said another man shot the victim when he was walking on Lucas Creek Road.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go online at P3tips.com.

