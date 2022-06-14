Man hurt after shooting on York Circle in Newport News

When officers got there, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.

The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Tuesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 5700 block of York Circle, not far from Heritage High School, shortly before 6:30 a.m.



When officers got there, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.

His name hasn't been released at this time.