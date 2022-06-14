Man hurt after shooting on York Circle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 24, 2022.
The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Tuesday morning.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 5700 block of York Circle, not far from Heritage High School, shortly before 6:30 a.m.
When officers got there, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.
His name hasn't been released at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.