Man indicted on federal charges in death of Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man accused in the dragging death of Newport News police officer Katie Thyne is now indicted on federal charges.
Vernon Green is facing federal charges of having a gun, possession of marijuana, and a forfeiture notice.
Officer Thyne was killed in January after the car she conducted a traffic stop on tried to flee the scene.
The car dragged her when it took off, then crashed into a tree. Green was the driver of that car.
Green is also charged with murder and eluding law enforcement.
He will face a federal judge on these new charges on Monday, July 6.