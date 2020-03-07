x
Man indicted on federal charges in death of Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne

Vernon Green is facing federal charges of having a gun, possession of marijuana, and a forfeiture notice.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man accused in the dragging death of Newport News police officer Katie Thyne is now indicted on federal charges.

Officer Thyne was killed in January after the car she conducted a traffic stop on tried to flee the scene. 

The car dragged her when it took off, then crashed into a tree. Green was the driver of that car.

Green is also charged with murder and eluding law enforcement.

He will face a federal judge on these new charges on Monday, July 6.

