Man indicted on federal charges in death of Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man accused in the dragging death of Newport News police officer Katie Thyne is now indicted on federal charges.

Vernon Green is facing federal charges of having a gun, possession of marijuana, and a forfeiture notice.

Officer Thyne was killed in January after the car she conducted a traffic stop on tried to flee the scene.

The car dragged her when it took off, then crashed into a tree. Green was the driver of that car.

Green is also charged with murder and eluding law enforcement.