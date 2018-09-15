NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A man has died after his car hit a tree early morning Saturday, Virginia State Police said.

Around 3:27 a.m., Armand Rashad Brown, 40, of Newport News, was driving his 2006 Toyota Avalon westbound on Interstate 64 east of Jefferson Avenue, when he lost control, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

Brown over-corrected and veered off the highway, hitting a tree head on, Anaya said.

He was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries, she said.

Family members have been notified.

Anaya said Brown was wearing his seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

