Man killed after vehicle hits pole in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An early morning wreck Saturday left one man dead in Newport News.

The call came in around 3:14 a.m. of a red vehicle hitting a pole at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Main Street. That's near the Hilton area of Newport News.

Police said the power line was still active when officers arrived at the scene.

The power was shut off and police were able to approach the vehicle. They found a man inside but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department's Crash Team Unit is investigating the wreck.