Man killed in crash involving motorcycle early Sunday morning in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed early Sunday morning in a crash in Newport News involving a motorcycle.
According to a spokesperson for Newport News Police, this happened at around 2 a.m. Their officers responded to reports of a motorcycle crash in the area of King’s Ridge Drive and Jefferson Ave., in the McIntosh neighborhood.
When first responders arrived at that location, they found the driver of a motorcycle, who had already died from his injuries.
The initial police investigation determined that the motorcycle left the roadway before striking a curb and crashing. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.