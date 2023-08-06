x
Newport News

Man killed in crash involving motorcycle early Sunday morning in Newport News

At around 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a motorcycle crash in the area of King’s Ridge Drive and Jefferson Ave.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed early Sunday morning in a crash in Newport News involving a motorcycle.

According to a spokesperson for Newport News Police, this happened at around 2 a.m. Their officers responded to reports of a motorcycle crash in the area of King’s Ridge Drive and Jefferson Ave., in the McIntosh neighborhood.

When first responders arrived at that location, they found the driver of a motorcycle, who had already died from his injuries. 

The initial police investigation determined that the motorcycle left the roadway before striking a curb and crashing. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

