Man killed in crash involving motorcycle early Sunday morning in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed early Sunday morning in a crash in Newport News involving a motorcycle.

According to a spokesperson for Newport News Police, this happened at around 2 a.m. Their officers responded to reports of a motorcycle crash in the area of King’s Ridge Drive and Jefferson Ave., in the McIntosh neighborhood.

When first responders arrived at that location, they found the driver of a motorcycle, who had already died from his injuries.