Man killed in hit and run off J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News

Officers found a man lying in the grass near a bicycle off J Clyde Morris Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. They do not know when or who hit the man.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a hit and run that left a man dead on Friday morning.

Dispatch received a call about a person lying in the grass off the road in the 500 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard. That's near Riverside Regional Medical Center.

A bicycle was next to the man. A passerby reported the incident, according to police.

Officers found the man who was then pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

Police said they do not know when the hit and run occurred or who hit the man.

The Crash Team Unit is investigating the accident.