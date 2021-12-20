Man killed in shooting near where Newport News community rallied against gun violence day before

Several people who live near Garden Drive, where the shooting happened, participated in a community march this weekend.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Less than a day after a community march against gun violence, a man died following a shooting on Garden Dr. Sunday.

Newport News Police rushed to the area around 2:00 p.m. and found a man shot several times. Officers said the victim died in front of an apartment complex, and the department is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

“I heard somebody scream and heard about two to three shots," said Moses Higgs.

Higgs lives near where the shooting took place.

Officers blocked off the area for several hours Sunday. It happened near Anderson Park, which is the same area where dozens of people rallied on Saturday.

“To wake up and see this all over again, it’s almost like everything you do [...] it’s almost no meaning to it. Nobody is really listening," said Higgs. "The ones who need to listen have not been listening."

Higgs also participated in the march this weekend.

“These senseless killings have to stop. We have to be responsible," said Newport News Public Schools Board Member John Eley.

Eley organized the march and said he lives only a few blocks away.

“If we don't put more resources and activities in our community, our kids are joining gangs instead of joining activities, and we've taken them out of our community. And we need to put them back immediately so we can save and restore the next generation," said Eley.