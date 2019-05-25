A man is dead after a truck hit a vehicle then crashed into a ditch on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m. police said a white pickup truck on Jefferson Avenue hit a vehicle. The vehicle's driver, a woman, was hurt in the crash.

The truck continued to drive when it crashed into a ditch near Aberthaw Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.

A passenger in the truck, a 39-year-old man, died at the hospital.

The truck's driver, a 30-year-old man, was taken to a hospital but survived.

Police said they are investigating where the driver and passenger were under the influence during the crash.

The Newport News Police Department's Crash Team Unit is investigating.

