'Someone chasing me with a gun' | Trending video shows man aiming gun at driver in Newport News

Eugene Trujillo did not receive a bond after he was arrested for pointing a gun at a driver on Interstate 64.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After a now-trending video online showed a man pointing a gun at another driver on a Virginia highway, authorities have arrested 58-year-old Eugene Trujillo. He now faces several charges including brandishing a firearm, reckless driving, assault, and reckless driving of a vehicle in the use of a firearm.

The incident started happened on Sunday morning. Tishawna Banks tells 13News Now she was driving eastbound on Interstate 64 in Newport News. She described merging ahead of Trujillio as the basis for a road dispute between the two, before he started brake-checking her through traffic.

"[He] tried to get me to smack into his vehicle," she said, describing it as happening four to five times.

She said after their road confrontation, she got out her phone to start recording what would happen next, before she saw a gun from the driver's side of Trujillo's red Chevrolet Camaro.

Banks uploaded the pointed gun video to her Facebook account, which has now been shared thousands of times across the platform.

Trujillo faces charges for:

brandishing a firearm

reckless driving

assault

reckless driving of vehicle in use of a firearm.