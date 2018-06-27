NEWPORT NEWS, Va., (WVEC) -- One person is hospitalized following a serious crash involving a pickup truck and a train in Newport News on Wednesday morning.

The 62-year-old man was extricated from the truck and taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, Newport News PIO Kelly King said.

Newport News communications received the call around 9:40 a.m. of the accident in the 500 block of Industrial Park Drive.

The vehicle was a white Ford pickup.

King said the train did not derail and there were no additional injuries. Industrial Park Drive is blocked in both directions.

