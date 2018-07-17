NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot early Tuesday morning, Newport News Police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the 800 block of 35th Street, near Wickham Avenue. Police said the victim had been walking in the area when he was shot in the upper body. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was able to knock on a door of a nearby residence and ask for help.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police ask that if you know anything about this shooting, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

