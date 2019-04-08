NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A vehicle hit a man who was walking in traffic early Sunday morning.

Police said the call of an auto-pedestrian accident came in around 4:30 a.m. near westbound Oyster Point Road near the York County line.

Officers found a man with injuries considered life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said the man was walking in and out of traffic when a vehicle hit him. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

