1 seriously hurt after shooting in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was seriously hurt after a shooting in Newport News on Sunday night, police say.

According to a spokesperson, the shooting happened around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of 9th Street and Ivy Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital.

His name has not been released at this time.

This shooting happened less than two hours after a triple shooting that left three men hurt on Roanoke Avenue.

Police have not said that the two incidents are connected.