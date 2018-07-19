NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot several times in Newport News on Thursday.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Aqua Vista Drive around 7 p.m. On the scene, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time, but they are continuing to investigate.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC