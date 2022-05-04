Man seriously injured after shooting in Newport News

Police found a 19-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, and his name and condition aren't known at this time.

The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

A news release said that officers got the call to respond to the 300 block of Deputy Lane at 2:06 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, and his name and condition aren't known at this time.

The initial investigation helped officers determine that the shooting took place outside.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there's currently no suspect information.