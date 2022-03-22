Man seriously injured after being shot in car in Newport News, police say

The shooting happened only one block away from the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was sitting inside his car when he was shot in Newport News.

The Newport News Police Department says the shooting happened at 1:48 a.m. on Tuesday morning on the 500 block of Bellwood Road.

That's only one block away from the police department building.

When officers arrived, they found the man seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition and name aren't known at this time.

