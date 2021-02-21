Man dies at apartment complex near Oyster Point Rd following shooting in Newport News

Newport News police said when they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Pointer Circle.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed a man at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

The Newport News Police Department said it received a call on Sunday, Feb. 21, around 3:50 a.m. about a person who was shot in the area of Oyster Point Road and Nettles Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they checked the area and found a man who was suffering a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Pointer Circle.

According to medics, at 4:01 a.m. the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no other information regarding a possible suspect at this time.