NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Newport News early Saturday morning.

Newport News police were called around 4:45 a.m. to shots heard in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive.

Around 4:57 a.m. officers found a man with a gunshot wound. Medics did respond but the man died later at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information and the incident is still being investigated.

