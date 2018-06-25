NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said 23-year-old Davonte L. Mitchell died Monday morning afters someone shot him in the head.

Someone called emergency dispatchers about gunfire in the 11100 block of Tarrytown Ct. around 1 a.m. When officers and and fire crews arrived, they found Mitchell who died there.

Witnesses told police that Mitchell, who lived in the 300 block of 73rd St., had been visiting family members at the time of the shooting.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the crime to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Detectives are searching for evidence in this deadly Tarrytown Court shooting. #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/v4AVJKeEuR — Elise Brown 13News Now (@13EliseDBrown) June 25, 2018

