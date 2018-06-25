NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Newport News.

Authorities say that around 1 a.m. Monday, someone called 911 reporting shots fired at Tarrytown Court, just off of Jefferson Avenue. When officers and fire crews arrived, they found a 23-year-old man shot in the head. He was pronounced dead here on the scene.

Witnesses told police the victim had been visiting family at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Detectives are searching for evidence in this deadly Tarrytown Court shooting. #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/v4AVJKeEuR — Elise Brown 13News Now (@13EliseDBrown) June 25, 2018

