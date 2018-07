NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police in Newport News are investigating an early morning shooting.

It happened on Jefferson Avenue and 44th Street just before 2 a.m. Monday. At the scene, officers found a 27-year-old man shot in the leg.

Witnesses said a fight had broken out shortly before gunshots were heard. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Poice tell 13News Now the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

