NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police in Newport News are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 15900 block of Warwick Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Once on scene, police found a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members told 13News Now the victim's grandchildren were home inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Police say they believe the shooting was domestic related, and are not looking for any suspects.

