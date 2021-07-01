Man stabbed to death in Newport News, person in custody

Investigators say it appears to be a domestic-related situation and that another adult man has been taken into custody.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Newport News.

Authorities say they were called to the 1100 block of 76th Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it appears to be a domestic-related situation and that another adult man has been taken into custody. Police say there is no threat to the public.