Man stabbed to death in Newport News, person in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Newport News.
Authorities say they were called to the 1100 block of 76th Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say it appears to be a domestic-related situation and that another adult man has been taken into custody. Police say there is no threat to the public.
No other information was immediately available, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.