Man taken into custody after alleged domestic assault, standoff with police

Newport News Police called in the Tactical Operations Unit after being unsuccessful in contacting the suspect.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say a domestic assault suspect surrendered peacefully after a several-hour standoff in Newport News.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of Randolph Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they met a woman and juveniles who were outside of a home. Officers tried to make contact with an adult man inside the residence, but police say he barricaded himself inside.

Police called in the Tactical Operations Unit after being unsuccessful in contacting the suspect.

Police said thanks to the patrol officers who initially responded and secured the area, as well as negotiators who calmly communicated with the suspect, he was taken into custody without incident just after 7 o'clock.