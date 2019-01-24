NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A manhunt is underway in Newport News after a police chase ended in a crash that injured two innocent bystanders.

According to Police Chief Steve Drew, officers attempted to pull over an SUV Wednesday evening at Jefferson Avenue and Boykin Lane. Police believed that one of the occupants was a person wanted on outstanding warrants.

The SUV sped off and crashed into a van moments later at Jefferson Avenue and Bland Boulevard. Two women inside the van were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Four people inside the SUV were arrested at the scene, while a fifth person – the suspect wanted on warrants – fled the scene into a wooded area.

A SWAT team is actively searching for the suspect.

"The SWAT team is in the woods looking for the individual and he has violent felony warrants on file its the number one top priority right now to find that individual,” said Police Chief Drew.

Officers found two guns inside the SUV, and investigators said the suspect could still be armed.

At this time, police have not released the suspect’s name.

If you have any information, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.