Menchville Road closed for hours in Newport News after SUV crash downed power lines

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Menchville Road was closed for several hours Tuesday after an SUV crashed into a power pole, downing power lines on the roadway.

Emergency dispaters recieved a call about the crash near Nicewood Drive just before 8 a.m., according to a Newport News police spokesman.

When officers arrived, they found an overturned SUV with significant damage, and a downed power pole and power lines on the road.

Police say the SUV ran off the road, hit and damaged the power pole, and then the falling power lines hit two other vehicles. Those passing vehicles were only minorly damaged, and no one was hurt.

The driver of the SUV was charged with reckless driving.