Dr. Michele Mitchell appointed Newport News Public Schools superintendent

The school board made the appointment in a closed session and announced the new leader Thursday evening.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Dr. Michele Mitchell will be Newport News Public Schools’ next superintendent.



Dr. Mitchell will replace Dr. George Parker III, who the board fired amid criticism of his response to three separate shootings on school grounds in recent years, including the January shooting at Richneck Elementary School, where police said a 6-year-old student shot and hurt his teacher.

In September 2021, two students were hurt at Heritage High School. Then following a basketball game at Menchville High in December 2021, a Woodside High student was killed.

Experience as a principal is required.

An earned doctorate is required.

Experience working at the director level or higher is required.

Highly qualified candidates will have prior Superintendent experience.

Experience as a teacher is strongly preferred.

Experience as an assistant superintendent or equivalent position is preferred.