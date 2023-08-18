2nd Annual Kid's Mini Boot Camp featured obstacle course and water balloons at Fort Eustis

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The 832nd Transportation Battalion hosted a "mini boot camp" at Fort Eustis in Newport News on Friday.
The 2nd Annual Kid's Mini Boot Camp was a fun gathering for military-dependent children ages 5-10. It featured an obstacle course, radio operations, a military police K-9 show, and lots of water balloons.
"It's a day we dedicate to the kids. The kids of our service members assigned to the battalion and the brigade."
The events were put together to "promote physical fitness and resiliency."
The event was a great opportunity for kids to have fun and learn about the parents' careers as service members before the school year kicks off.