2nd Annual Kid's Mini Boot Camp featured obstacle course and water balloons at Fort Eustis

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The 832nd Transportation Battalion hosted a "mini boot camp" at Fort Eustis in Newport News on Friday.

The 2nd Annual Kid's Mini Boot Camp was a fun gathering for military-dependent children ages 5-10. It featured an obstacle course, radio operations, a military police K-9 show, and lots of water balloons.

"It's a day we dedicate to the kids. The kids of our service members assigned to the battalion and the brigade."

The events were put together to "promote physical fitness and resiliency."