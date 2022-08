Police said Kye Mayor was last seen at his home on Gamble Street, wearing a dark-colored shirt, khaki shorts and dark shoes with white soles.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police said Kye Mayor was last seen at his home on Gamble Street, wearing a dark-colored shirt, khaki shorts and dark shoes with white soles.

NNPD said Kye was later spotted near Hines Middle School just before 5 p.m.

Kye is said to be 4'10" and 50 pounds.