NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old.

Police said Aneare Miller has been missing since 6 p.m. Friday. He was last seen in the 600 block of 30th Street.

Aneare was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatsuit with "Determined" on the front. He was riding a black bicycle with green trim.

Anyone who knows where Aneare might be should call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.

