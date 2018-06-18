NEWPORT NEWS, Va., (WVEC) -- Child Protective Services was called after a 3-year-old boy was found alone in a hot car Sunday, an official said.

Newport News police were called around 3:32 p.m. to the 9200 block of Warwick Boulevard regarding a missing child.

A 41-year-old woman from Richmond told arriving officers that her 3-year-old son was missing.

She had left her son with family members while she went to the store, and during her absence the boy went to the restroom with his brother and were separated, the mother told police.

The boy was located inside the mother's rental car, according to the police report.

The boy was overheated and immediately treated by medics.

The mother was referred to Richmond's Child Protective Services.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WVEC