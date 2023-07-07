Missing 80-year-old Newport News man found safe

Police say Edward Robinson was last seen Thursday walking northbound on Jefferson Avenue near Briarfield Road in South Precinct at around 7 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Newport News police say Edward Robinson was located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An 80-year-old man is missing out of Newport News.

Police say Edward Robinson was last seen Thursday walking northbound on Jefferson Avenue near Briarfield Road in South Precinct at around 7 p.m.

Robinson is considered endangered "because he suffers from a medical condition and also because of the clothing he was observed wearing with temperatures in the mid to high 80s," according to police.

He is 5'8" and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a plaid flannel shirt, plaid pants and a black hat.