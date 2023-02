Shakeem Lassiter, 26, was last seen Thursday in the 500 block of Bellfield Drive at around 1 p.m., according to the department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News police need your help finding a missing man they say is endangered.

Shakeem Lassiter, 26, was last seen Thursday in the 500 block of Bellfield Drive at around 1 p.m., according to the department.

Lassiter is 5'10" and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and colorful shoes.