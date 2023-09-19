Missing Newport News man, 73, considered 'endangered'

Richard Williams was last reported near the 600 block of 19th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Newport News police say.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Authorities are searching for a 73-year-old Newport News man who they is "endangered" due to a medical condition.

Richard Williams was last seen near the 600 block of 19th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, according to Newport News police. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a gray shirt, gray jeans and a white cap.

Williams is 5'7" and approximately 180 pounds. He has green eyes and gray hair, a mustache and beard.