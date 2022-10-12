x
Newport News

MISSING: Newport News police search for endangered teenage girl

Amayah Smith, 14, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. She was leaving the 400 block of Crossings Court.
Credit: Newport News Police Dept.
Amayah Smith

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is asking the public to help in their search for a missing teenager. 

Amayah Smith, 14, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. She was leaving the 400 block of Crossings Court, according to a release. 

That's off of Denbigh Boulevard, near the Auburn Pointe Apartments. 

Smith is considered to be endangered because of a medical condition. 

She is 5'4'', with long braided hair with red tips. She was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt. 

If you've seen her or know where she may be, call Newport News Police Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500. 

